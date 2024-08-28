Bensler LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.18. 1,773,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,475. The firm has a market cap of $370.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

