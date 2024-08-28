Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 23,137 shares.The stock last traded at 17.80 and had previously closed at 18.95.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.41 and its 200 day moving average is 1.47.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.