BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.68

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1023478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

