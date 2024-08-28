BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.68

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 1023478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
