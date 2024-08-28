BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. 5,539,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

