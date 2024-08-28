Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 515,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,492,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 76.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 544,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,037 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.