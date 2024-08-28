Breakwater Capital Group Sells 184 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $65.62. 639,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
