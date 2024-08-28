Brian Jacobs Buys 5,000 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Brian Jacobs purchased 5,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,156.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BILL Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:BILL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,173. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $119.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.61.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
