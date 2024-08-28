Brian Jacobs Buys 5,000 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Brian Jacobs purchased 5,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,156.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BILL Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BILL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,173. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $119.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 46.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,396 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 70.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $95,702,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

