Callan Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, reaching $337.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,369. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

