Callan Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,292 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.47. 6,719,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749,146. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

