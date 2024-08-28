Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.15. 1,294,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,910. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

