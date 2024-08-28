Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares Down 3.1%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 744,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,483,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

The stock has a market cap of $98.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

