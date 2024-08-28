Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,935,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,560,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

