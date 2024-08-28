Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 1.6% Higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.57. 3,346,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,065,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

