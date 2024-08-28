Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,948,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,620,100. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

