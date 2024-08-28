Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,986 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $80.64. 5,288,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,197,393. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.