Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Shares of CIGI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.89. 85,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,252. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $147.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

