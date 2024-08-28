Conning Inc. Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after buying an additional 270,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $194.20. 741,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.56. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

