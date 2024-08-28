Conning Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $580.15. The company had a trading volume of 490,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.95 and its 200-day moving average is $521.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

