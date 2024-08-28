Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of DSKIF remained flat at $23.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

