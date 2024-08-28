Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,887,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,113,750. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.