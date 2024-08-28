Dearborn Partners LLC Has $428,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 274,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 133,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. 2,520,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.