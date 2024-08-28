Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.70. 2,343,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,677,786. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

