Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lessened by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,960 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $130,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,083. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

