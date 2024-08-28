Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Shares of Dowlais Group stock remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

