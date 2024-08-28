Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dowlais Group Stock Performance
Shares of Dowlais Group stock remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
