Dustin Hamilton Sells 5,097 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 938,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

