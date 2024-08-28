Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,647,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,827,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

