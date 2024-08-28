Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 458 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Bank of America upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, hitting $557.54. 180,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,381. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $564.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

