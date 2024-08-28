Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 632,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,590,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.