Ergo (ERG) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $58.05 million and approximately $315,332.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,018.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00547434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00104457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00267149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031527 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072221 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,151,516 coins and its circulating supply is 77,153,820 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

