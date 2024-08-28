Evolution Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 14.1% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. 5,682,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,656. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

