Evolution Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Evolution Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of D traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

