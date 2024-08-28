FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.97. 828,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

