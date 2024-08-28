First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $215.00

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.93. The company has a market cap of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.32.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

About First National Bank Alaska

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Featured Articles

