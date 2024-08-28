First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in August

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HISF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

