First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 394,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 284,506 shares.The stock last traded at $45.83 and had previously closed at $45.87.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.