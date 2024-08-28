First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 394,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 284,506 shares.The stock last traded at $45.83 and had previously closed at $45.87.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 229,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.