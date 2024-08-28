Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $281.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

