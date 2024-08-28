Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.32

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 154720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Fujitsu Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.22%.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

