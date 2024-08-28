Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $225,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,177,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,189,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

