Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOODN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 7,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.