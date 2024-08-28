Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.62

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 675548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

