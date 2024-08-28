Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.97

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.97 and last traded at C$43.83, with a volume of 1922641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.88.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.3106212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.