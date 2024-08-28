Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,576 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,890 shares of company stock worth $170,604,385. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.36. 5,367,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,056,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $503.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $544.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

