Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,994,000 after acquiring an additional 442,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $13,454,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

