Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.73. 3,251,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day moving average of $154.77. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

