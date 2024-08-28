Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Takes $322,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 24,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,367,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,056,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.64 and its 200-day moving average is $492.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.46, for a total transaction of $8,876,444.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.46, for a total transaction of $8,876,444.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,890 shares of company stock valued at $170,604,385. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

