Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

