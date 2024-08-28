Hyman Charles D Has $312,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,779 shares of company stock worth $3,971,833 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.11. 1,009,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,575. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.