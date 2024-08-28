IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.00 and last traded at $184.88. 129,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 133,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.43.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,347.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,264 shares of company stock worth $24,487,243 in the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in IES by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 59,643 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,409,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

