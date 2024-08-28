Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

