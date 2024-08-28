iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.00

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 61456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

